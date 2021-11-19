Farmer leaders across nation have welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws. Hailing PM Modi's announcement, farmer leaders said that it is a good move taken by the government on the auspicious Guru Nanak Jayanti. They said that they will sit together and decide upon the PM Modi's appeal from the protesting farmers to return to their homes.

Hailing PM Modi's decision to repeal farm laws; Joginder Singh Ugrahan, the leader of Bharatiyan Kisan Union's (BKU) Ugrahan faction said, "It is a good move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Gurupurab." Asked about prime minister's appeal to protesting farmers to return to their homes, Ugrahan said, "Farmers' unions will sit together and decide the future course of action."

BKU (Ugrahan) is the largest among the all protesting farmers unions and are protesting at the Tikri border. Ugrahan faction of the BKU has sizeable presence across Punjab.

Echoing with Joginder Singh Ugrahan's views; Krishan Bir Chaudhary, President, Bharat Krishak Samaj — India's largest farmer organisation said, "It's a welcome move by the Indian Prime Minister as the decision will put confusions regarding the three farm laws to rest."

Krishan Bir Chaudhary of Bharat Krishak Samaj said that three farm laws were lying in limbo due to the ongoing hearing in the Supreme Court of India and protesting farmers at Tikri border. So, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to repeal the farm laws is expected to bring normalcy in farmers' lives. However, he maintained that there was nothing wrong in the farm laws as it was aimed to safeguarding the interest of small and marginal farmers.

Following the announcement of the repealing of the three Central farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday assured the countrymen that whatever he is doing is for the welfare of the nation.

"We have decided to repeal all three farm laws, will begin the procedure at the Parliament session that begins this month. I urge farmers to return home to their families and let us start afresh," he urged.

(With inputs from PTI)

