Farmer leaders hail PM Modi's decision to repeal farm laws on Guru Nanak Jayanti

Krishan Bir Chaudhary of Bharat Krishak Samaj said that three farm laws were lying in limbo due to the ongoing hearing in the Supreme Court of India and protesting farmers at Tikri border. So, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to repeal the farm laws is expected to bring normalcy in farmers' lives. However, he maintained that there was nothing wrong in the farm laws as it was aimed to safeguarding the interest of small and marginal farmers.