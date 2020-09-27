Farmers are foundation of self-reliant India, says PM Modi

NEW DELHI : Emphasising the significance of the agricultural sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that farmers were the foundation of a self-reliant India and the country would progress only if the rural economy, farm sector strengthens.

Speaking on various issues during his monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi said that transformative changes are being brought in the agricultural sector. Modi said that people who are rooted to the ground can outface any difficulty or a challenge and farmers have led by an example even during the covid-19 pandemic by performing their duties.

“Our agricultural sector, farmers, our villages are basis of Atma Nirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). If they are strengthened only then the foundation of self-reliant India would be strong. In the past few years, this sector has relieved itself from various difficulties and broken several myths," said PM Modi during the radio show.

Modi further said that the economic philosophies of Mahatma Gandhi were focussed on building a self-reliant India. Farmers have benefitted from the decision to take reform measures in the agriculture sector and they now have the power to sell their crops to anyone and anywhere they get higher price of their produce, the Prime Minister said.

“Had we followed the essence of Bapu's economic philosophy, we would never have to be working to build an Aatma Nirbhar Bharat now. It would have happened much earlier. The power to sell their agricultural produce anywhere and to anyone in the country became the reason for growth of farmers," he added.

Modi further explained on how farmers benefitted when fruits and vegetables were brought out of scope of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act in 2014. Farmers used to face a lot of difficulties earlier because they were unable to sell their produce of vegetables and fruits outside APMC, he said.

“Now farmers can sell their produce according their wishes. It is not only for fruits and vegetables but also for rice, wheat, mustard seeds, sugarcane can now be sold by farmers wherever they are getting more price and they are free to sell their produce," Modi added.

Farmers protests across Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh against the three agri-marketing bills passed recently by Parliament, have brought the Union government under immense pressure. Also, Shiromani Akali Dal has announced to quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the farm bills issue, the third major party to walk out of the BJP-led coalition in the last couple of years.

The decision of SAD comes days after its leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal quit the Union council of ministers to protest against the farm bills. All political parties in Punjab have opposed the agricultural reforms initiated by the Union government during the recently concluded monsoon session of Parliament.

The mention of farmers and farm bills in the radio programme is the second attempt by the Union government in last three days to ally the fears over the legislationand explain the farmer community that it will benefit them.

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi has asked BJP workers across the country to reach out all the villages and famers and explain them about the benefits of agricultural reforms measures undertaken by the Union government.

