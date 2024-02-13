Farmers Delhi Chalo protest: Why Rakesh Tikait is absent at main protest today?
Authorities have increased security measures at Delhi's border areas in anticipation of the 'Delhi Chalo' protest march by farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, who are demanding the implementation of legislation to ensure a minimum support price for agricultural produce.
In light of the 'Delhi Chalo' protest march, authorities have heightened security measures at the city's border areas by deploying multiple layers of barricades, concrete barriers, iron spikes, and container walls.
