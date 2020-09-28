Farmers form the basis of self-reliant India, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said farmers and the agricultural sector were the foundations of a self-reliant India and that the country would progress only when the rural economy and farmers were strengthened.

Delivering his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio address, Modi said transformative changes are being brought about in agriculture. He said people who are rooted to the ground can face any difficulty or challenge and that farmers are an example of people who have performed their duties even during the coronavirus pandemic.

His comments come amid a continuing farmers’ and Opposition stir against recent legislation introducing market reforms in the agricultural sector and a walkout by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) from the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

“Our agricultural sector, farmers, our villages are the basis of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). Only if they are strengthened will the foundation of self- reliant India be strong. In the past few years, this sector has freed itself from various difficulties and broken several myths," Modi said.

Modi further said that the economic philosophies of Mahatma Gandhi had focussed on building a self-reliant India. He added that farmers have benefitted from the decision to take reform measures in the agriculture sector and they now have the power to sell their crops to anyone and anywhere they get higher price of their produce.

“Had we followed the essence of Bapu’s economic philosophy, we would never have to be working to build an Aatmanirbhar Bharat now. It would have happened much earlier. The power to sell their agricultural produce anywhere and to anyone in the country became the reason for the growth of farmers," said the Prime Minister.

Modi said farmers had benefitted when in 2014, fruits and vegetables were brought out of the APMC Act. He noted that farmers used to face a lot of difficulties earlier because they were unable to sell their produce of vegetables and fruits outside APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee).

“Now farmers can sell their produce according their wishes. It is not only for fruits and vegetables but also for rice, wheat, mustard seeds, sugarcane which can now be sold by farmers wherever they are getting more price and they are free to sell their produce," added Modi.

The Union government is facing tremendous pressure from farmers, especially in the grain producing northern states of Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, where farmers have been protesting for the past two days.

The decision of SAD to quit the ruling alliance comes days after its leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from union council of ministers to protest against the recently farm bills. The problem for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also increasing because all political parties in Punjab have opposed the bills passed in the recent monsoon session of Parliament.

The mention of farmers and agricultural sector in the radio programme and Modi’s decision reach out to farmers is the second such move in the last three days where the Union government has tried to tell farmers that the decisions taken by the BJP government are in favour of farmers.

“It is said that people who are rooted to the ground can face any difficulty in life. Even during the difficult time of coronavirus, the agricultural sector and farmers are an example. Even during such difficult times, we have witnessed the strength of the agricultural community," Modi said.

On Friday Modi asked BJP workers to reach out to villages and farmers and explain the benefits of the reform measures.

