The former IAS officer, Brijendra Singh, while resigning from the BJP, had attributed his decision to 'compelling political reasons'

Brijendra Singh, the former BJP MP from Haryana's Hisar, quit the saffron party because of "political and ideological differences". He joined the Congress on Sunday hours after resigning from the Bharatiya Janata Party. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Singh, after joining the grand old party, said that his ideology differed from the BJP on several issues including that of farmers, Agniveers and wrestlers.

"I quit the BJP and joined the Congress because of political and ideological differences. From farmers' issues to Agniveers to the wrestler's protests - I differed on many things. I am very happy to join the Congress family," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Singh also citied BJP's alliance with Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) in Haryana as his reason to quit the ruling party.

"One issue that was raised in the rally in Jind on 2nd October was about the alliance of BJP-JJP in Haryana. A decision was taken regarding it and that too is a reason (for quitting BJP)," Singh told news agency ANI.

Chautala, commenting on Singh's move to the Congress said, "For one year he was not able to take any decision and finally, he took it. This is his thinking. May God bless him." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There is a buzz over the seat-sharing arrangement between BJP and JJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

The JJP had won 10 seats in the 2019 Haryana assembly polls and had entered into a post-poll alliance with the BJP, which fell short of the majority mark by six to form a government in the state. In the Lok Sabha elections of 2019, the BJP won all 10 seats in Haryana.

The former IAS officer, while resigning from the BJP, had attributed his decision to "compelling political reasons". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Singh wrote: “I have resigned from the primary membership of the BJP due to compelling political reasons. I extend gratitude to the party, national president JP Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Amit Shah for giving me the opportunity to serve as the Member of Parliament for Hisar."

He also announced that he has also resigned from the Lok Sabha membership.

Brijendra Singh formally became a part of the Congress on Sunday at the party President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in New Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I am grateful to the people of Hisar for giving me the opportunity to represent them and raise their demands as their MP. The resolve of public service with which I left the IAS job and entered politics will continue," he said.

As a Member of Parliament from Hisar, Brijendra Singh was also a member of several parliamentary panels.

Singh is the son of former union minister and BJP leader Birender Singh, and the great-grandson of Jat icon Chhotu Ram. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Last year, Singh had publicly backed the wrestlers who were protesting against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over alleged sexual harassment allegations.

In the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress will contest in alliance under the INDIA bloc in Haryana. As per their agreement, AAP will contest Kurukshetra and Congress in the remaining nine.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!