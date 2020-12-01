India on Tuesday dismissed the remarks made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on farmers' protest , calling it "ill-informed" and "unwarranted". "We have seen some ill-informed comments by Canadian leaders relating to farmers in India. Such comments are unwarranted, especially when pertaining to the internal affairs of a democratic country," external affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

"It is also best that diplomatic conversations are not misrepresented for political purposes," the ministry further added.

Trudeau made the remarks while participating in a virtual video interaction organised by Canadian MP Bardish Chagger to mark the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of the Sikh religion. Canadian ministers Navdeep Bains and Harjit Sajjan and members of the Sikh community also attended the event.

In his opening remarks during the interaction, Trudeau said: “I would be remiss if I didn’t start also by recognising the news coming out of India about the protest by farmers. The situation is concerning and we’re all very worried about family and friends.

“I know that’s a reality for many of you. Let me remind you, Canada will always be there to defend the right of peaceful protest. We believe in the importance of dialogue and that’s why we’ve reached out through multiple means directly to the Indian authorities to highlight our concerns."

"While we urge BJP government to immediately resolve and accede to farmers' demands, this remains an internal matter of India. AAP believes interference or commentary from elected heads of other countries are unsolicited and unwelcome. India is capable of handling its own domestic matters," Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Raghav Chadha said.

Thousands of farmers stayed put at various Delhi border points for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday protesting against the new farm laws.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via