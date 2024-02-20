Before the 'Delhi Chalo' march planned for February 21, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Monday criticized the government, stating that it is preventing farmers from entering Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are the top five updates related to the farmer's protest:

1. As reported by ANI, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher emphasized that farmers should be permitted to proceed with their march on Wednesday. “The intention of the govt was very clear that they would not let us enter Delhi at any cost...If you don't want to find a solution through discussion with farmers then we should be allowed to march towards Delhi." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. Pandher stressed, “When we moved towards Delhi, shelling happened...Bullets were also used on the tyres of the tractors...DGP Haryana has said that they are not using tear gas on farmers," adding, “We will march towards Delhi on Feb 21. The govt has given us a proposal so that we backtrack from our original demands." He further said that the government will be responsible for whatever happens now.

2. “After the discussion of both forums, it has been decided that if you analyse, there is nothing in the government's proposal. Our government imports palm oil worth ₹1.75 crore from outside which also causes illness to the general public. If this money is given to the farmers of the country to grow oil seed crops and MSP is announced, then that money can be used here. This is not in the favour of farmers. We reject it," he said.

3. The Haryana government announced on Monday another one-day extension of the ban on mobile internet and bulk SMS services in seven districts until February 20 due to the ongoing ‘Delhi Chalo’ agitation by farmers. The affected districts include Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa, as stated in the government's order.

4. After the fourth round of discussions, Sarvan Singh Pandher, General Secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, affirmed that the farmers would persist with the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march on February 21. He also mentioned that talks would be held regarding the government's proposal on MSP. Meanwhile, the farmers are set to proceed with their 'Dilli Chalo' march on February 21.

5. Earlier on Monday, farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni emphasized the inclusion of oil seeds and Bajra under the MSP scheme, cautioning that if the government doesn't comply by February 21, farmers from Haryana will also join the protest. The protesting farmers from Punjab have put forth several demands, including the enactment of an ordinance to legally ensure MSPs and the waiver of loans. Despite meetings between ministers and farmer leaders on February 8, 12, and 15, discussions have yet to yield conclusive results.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!