Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Politics >News >Farmers’ protest: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to address Kisan Mahapanchyat in Meerut

Farmers’ protest: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to address Kisan Mahapanchyat in Meerut

Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra greets interacts with women from SHGs & MSMEs, in Assam on Monday. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 01:16 PM IST ANI

UP Congress Committee chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said Priyanka Gandhi will address the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Meerut and highlight the issues being faced by farmers

NEW DELHI : Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Western Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district today.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Western Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district today.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Saturday said that the party will continue to protest against the farm laws and "Priyanka Gandhi will address a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Meerut on Sunday and highlight the issues being faced by farmers."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Saturday said that the party will continue to protest against the farm laws and "Priyanka Gandhi will address a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Meerut on Sunday and highlight the issues being faced by farmers."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

This will be the fifth Kisan Mahapanchayat in the region which will be addressed by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Priyanka Gandhi had chaired the meeting of UP Congress MLAs in Delhi and discussed the strategy to be adopted to take on the central government on farmer's issues.

The Congress Party is organising Kisan Panchayats in 28 districts of Western Uttar Pradesh to raise a voice against the farm laws and to support farmers' demand to repeal them.

Uttar Pradesh Congress had launched the 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' programme in the region on February 10 from Saharanpur through a Kisan Panchayat which was addressed by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

According to Sources with this Kisan Mahapanchayat, the party will conclude the Program in Western UP and the Next Phase will be launched in Eastern UP.

Since then, senior leaders are addressing Kisan Panchayats from district to tehsil level but Kisan Panchayats addressed by Congress General Secretary in-charge of the state Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been planned aiming at gaining political ground.

TRENDING STORIES See All

She had also addressed the Kisan panchayat in Saharanpur which was organised by Congress leader Imran Masood and attended by Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Ajay Singh Lallu and other senior leaders.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.