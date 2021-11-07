The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during its national executive meet on Sunday passed a political resolution ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in several states.

The resolution was moved by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and seconded by Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai.

Further, a discussion was held regarding election strategy in seven states that will go to assembly polls next year.

Preparations for upcoming polls

Chief ministers and BJP presidents of four poll-bound states – Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur – gave a presentation on the elections.

A similar presentation was given by BJP's Punjab unit president as well, who announced that his party will contest all 117 in the 2022 polls.

The seven states slated to go for polls are Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

In view of this, BJP national president JP Nadda stated during his inaugural address at the meet that a party committee should be set up for every polling booth and an arrangement put in place so that one can listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann ki Baat at every booth.

Quoting the party chief, Union education minister and senior BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan said during a press conference that there are 10.4 lakh polling booths in the country and of these, committees have been formed for 85% booths so far.

“Now the party has to form a committee on the remaining 15% booths by 25 December 2021. In states where elections are to be held, this work will be done faster," said Pradhan.

He said that the party also has to complete the work of making 'Panna Pramukhs' at all these booths by 6 April 2022.

Discussion on Covid

The party lauded the work done by the central government under nine months to mobilise medical support for Covid-19 and called it “commendable".

“While lauding the commendable work of vaccination done in India we also remember how the Opposition parties had raised many questions on vaccination carried by the government from the very beginning," said Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman after the meet.

The party also hailed the government' 100 crore vaccinations and providing free food grains to 80 crore poor people.

Farmers' protest

As per reports, the party is said to have discussed the work done by the central government in the field of agriculture.

Referring to the almost year-long farmers' protest against the three contentious farm laws, Sitharaman said: "We are open for talks. Please tell us what you are opposed to in the laws. We have not been told what the objection is and their [farmers’] story is incomplete. We are still willing to listen to the farmers."

PM's address during meet

The national executive meeting concluded with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech where he spoke extensively on BJP's ambitious 'Sewa Hi Sangathan' drive.

"Service is the highest form of worship. A new culture of service has been demonstrated by the karyakartas of the BJP. Sewa hi Sangathan has served the nation during tough times," said the prime minister.

He also asked the BJP members to become a bridge of faith between the party and the common man and expressed confidence that the BJP will win the trust of people in the upcoming assembly polls.

"In his address, Prime Minister Modiji gave a mantra to the party workers that they should become a bridge of faith between the common man and the party, while referring to the party's history as it has always been associated with the issues close to the common man of the country," Union minister Bhupendra Yadav said, quoting the PM.

The PM also stated that the party needs to honour all those who were with us since inception, even if these workers have left, the work that they did for the growth of the party should be mentioned.

Referring to the welfare work done by BJP workers during the Covid-19 pandemic, Modi said the ruling party focused on serving the people.

The BJP's national executive meeting, which should be normally held once in three months according to the party's constitution, is being held for the first time since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

Senior party leaders Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi attended the meeting virtually.

The meeting was attended by some 342 people some of whom attended the event through video conferencing.

