Home >Politics >News >Farooq Abdullah prevented from leaving residence to offer prayers, claims NC
Farooq Abdullah (ANI)
Farooq Abdullah (ANI)

Farooq Abdullah prevented from leaving residence to offer prayers, claims NC

1 min read . Updated: 30 Oct 2020, 02:16 PM IST PTI

Farooq Abdullah, who represents Srinagar in the Lok Sabha, was supposed to visit the Hazratbal shrine on the banks of Dal Lake

Srinagar: The National Conference (NC) on Friday claimed that authorities in Jammu and Kashmir prevented its president Farooq Abdullah from leaving his residence to offer prayers at the Hazratbal shrine here on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi.

No official from the administration was available for comments on the issue.

"J&K administration has blocked the residence of Party President Dr Farooq Abdullah and stopped him from offering prayers at Dargah Hazratbal. JKNC condemns this infringement of fundamental right to pray, especially on the auspicious occasion of Milad Un Nabi SAW," the NC said on its Twitter handle.

Farooq Abdullah, who represents Srinagar in the Lok Sabha, was supposed to visit the Hazratbal shrine on the banks of the Dal Lake, to pray there on the occasion.

Milad-un-Nabi marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and it is observed in the month of Rabi' al-awwal, the third month in the Islamic calendar.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
(From left) Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, and Sajjad Lone (Photo: ANI)

'We are anti-BJP, not anti-national': Farooq Abdullah after meeting of PAGD

2 min read . 24 Oct 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout