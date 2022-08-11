FBI quest for Trump documents started with breezy chats, tour of a crowded closet5 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2022, 07:28 PM IST
Why interactions between FBI, Trump team soured remains a mystery
Around lunchtime on June 3, a senior Justice Department national security supervisor and three FBI agents arrived at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida to discuss boxes with government records sitting in a basement storage room along with suits, sweaters and golf shoes.