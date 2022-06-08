Fear and destruction are turning Ukraine’s front-line cities into ghost towns

Vitaly Kolesnichenko, a pensioner awaiting transport this week, sat on a bench with a sports bag filled with his clothes. On the night of May 31, his wife slept alone in a bed closer to the window to get respite from the heat. She was fatally wounded hours later in the blast wave from a massive rocket strike on their street. Volunteers failed to reach the hospital in Kramatorsk in time to save her, and two others who had died that day.