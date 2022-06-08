Fear and destruction are turning Ukraine’s front-line cities into ghost towns
As Russian forces intensify their bombardment of front-line cities in Donbas, residents are fleeing in droves
As Russian forces intensify their bombardment of front-line cities in Donbas, residents are fleeing in droves
SLOVYANSK (UKRAINE) :For Vadim Lyakh, the mayor of this once bustling city now in Russia’s line of fire, every day feels like Groundhog Day.
For Vadim Lyakh, the mayor of this once bustling city now in Russia’s line of fire, every day feels like Groundhog Day.
“I wake up, clarify the damage caused by the latest shelling, check in with troops defending the city and visit civilians whose homes have been destroyed," he said. “It’s the same, grim pattern."
“I wake up, clarify the damage caused by the latest shelling, check in with troops defending the city and visit civilians whose homes have been destroyed," he said. “It’s the same, grim pattern."
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has turned cities in the Donbas region into ghost towns. As Moscow’s forces push west, seeking to dislodge Ukrainians from their positions and seize control of the country’s east, residents are fleeing in droves, aided by volunteers who risk their lives to ferry them out.
The exodus is leaving behind empty streets and a silence that amplifies the dull thump of artillery exchanges just outside city limits. But it also offers an advantage to both sides: Russia can step up its scorched-earth strategy while denying its troops target civilians, and Ukraine can engage it in pitched urban battles using residential areas.
Mr. Lyakh said only a quarter of Slovyansk’s prewar population of 100,000 people is left in the city, which along with nearby Kramatorsk is steeling itself for an imminent assault. Before the war, the mayor had a team of 400 people working to ensure municipal services ran smoothly; now, he said, only 50 remain in their posts.
In early April, when Russia withdrew forces from Ukraine’s north following a failed offensive to capture Kyiv and refocused its military campaign on Luhansk and Donetsk in the east, authorities urged residents of the two regions that comprise Donbas to leave. “You need to evacuate while this possibility still exists," Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said at the time.
For Slovyansk, the window is still open. Buses leave the city daily packed with several dozen civilians hoping for refuge from the fighting, many with no clue where to go. In a city that is otherwise almost deserted, a spot near the center turns into a hub of activity each morning as people bid tearful farewells to relatives.
Vitaly Kolesnichenko, a pensioner awaiting transport this week, sat on a bench with a sports bag filled with his clothes. On the night of May 31, his wife slept alone in a bed closer to the window to get respite from the heat. She was fatally wounded hours later in the blast wave from a massive rocket strike on their street. Volunteers failed to reach the hospital in Kramatorsk in time to save her, and two others who had died that day.
Mr. Lyakh recently visited the home of a mother living with disabled children in an outer district hit by Russian shelling. He asked her why she hadn’t left. She said they had no money to live elsewhere.
“I hear this over and over again," he said. “Soon it’ll be too dangerous to evacuate people who refused to leave until the 11th hour. Then they’ll run outside in just their pants and socks and beg us to take them, forgetting all about money."
With no access to water, gas or power following Russian strikes on key infrastructure, those who remain in Slovyansk spend part of each day gathering water at public pumps. Oleh Yukhimchuk, a handyman, has been traveling across the city with a colleague in recent days, boarding up windows for residents who left hoping to find their possessions and homes intact upon their return.
Business is booming, Mr. Yukhimchuk said with a mirthless laugh. “But I’d rather there was no work at all."
Residents of Slovyansk say their city has a symbolic resonance for Russian forces positioned less than 10 miles to the east. In April 2014, after Moscow fomented a separatist insurgency, a few dozen masked, armed men seized government buildings in the city and declared themselves in charge, prompting similar takeovers across other parts of eastern Ukraine.
Detentions, disappearances and summary killings commenced as Slovyansk became captive to separatist forces led by Russian ex-intelligence officer Igor Girkin, then a hero among Russian nationalists and now one of the most outspoken critics of Mr. Putin’s fumbled and costly invasion.
Ukrainian troops recaptured Slovyansk in July 2014, and money from Kyiv poured in, part of an effort to make a Russian-speaking city where some still harbor sympathies for Russia into a hotbed of pro-Ukrainian sentiment. Billboards on the road into the city read “Slovyansk is Ukraine."
Now, as civilians leave in one direction, military supplies come in from the other. Along that same stretch of road, dotted with army checkpoints, convoys of military vehicles head toward the front line bringing in arms and equipment ranging in sophistication and age from Soviet-era artillery pieces to Australian Bushmasters and U.S. M777 howitzers.
The West is stepping up its support. On Monday morning, the U.K. promised to send long-range missiles to Kyiv for the first time. Germany has been negotiating with Greece to transfer armored vehicles. And the U.S. said last week it would send a guided-rocket system capable of striking targets as far as 48 miles away.
Capt. Oleksandr Taranushchenko, a commander in the Dnipro-1 Battalion, which holds key positions around Slovyansk and mans a line of trenches skirting its perimeter, said his unit comes regularly under Russian artillery fire and is in dire need of advanced weapons. “You can’t go up against a tank with a rifle," he said.
In an interview on Sunday, Mr. Taranushchenko said Russian drones had flown over his unit’s positions near Slovyansk that morning and shortly afterward a hail of artillery fire had rained down on his men. “They’re dropping everything they have on us," he said.
The toll of the war on Ukraine, meanwhile, continues to mount. As the arms convoys head east toward the fighting, cars marked with the number 300—code for wounded soldiers—travel in the opposite direction. Troops stand smoking on the hard shoulder, some with bandages around their heads or their limbs, some treading roadside grass marked at regular intervals with small signposts reading “mines."
Many of the wounded are delivered to Kramatorsk, 10 miles from Slovyansk, where the city hospital—the only one in the region with a functioning CT scanner—also receives civilian victims. On a recent afternoon, volunteers brought in Oleksandr Kurden, who had come under shelling in nearby Svyatohirsk. He had a broken femur in his left leg and shrapnel buried in his right, and moaned in pain as he was loaded into the scanner.
Natalia Kolomyitseva, who has worked at the trauma department at Kramatorsk hospital for 35 years, said her medical knowledge is being stretched by the injuries inflicted by Russian weaponry. Even the most experienced hospital staff are seeing certain types of damage—shrapnel lodged behind a patient’s eye, scapulae shattered into small pieces—that they had never come across before.
“We didn’t see such cases in our medical textbooks," Ms. Kolomyitseva said, adding that the injuries of the war of 2014 pale in comparison with what she’s confronted with now. “We’re being forced to learn on the job."
Air-raid sirens are now part of everyday life across Ukraine. But in Kramatorsk, where the mayor says only a quarter of a prewar population of 220,000 remains, the unceasing wail of the siren has largely become background noise. A rocket struck the city overnight into May 5, shattering a sense of calm that had been growing after two weeks without attacks. Druzhkivka to the south was also hit, the first time the city had been targeted.
Olha Ponomaryova, a fifth-floor resident of a Kramatorsk residential block damaged by the May 5 attack, said she had nowhere to go and no longer pays attention to the siren. “There are no explosions when it’s going off," she said, sitting on a bench near the charred husk of a car and the outdoor stove where she cooks her meals. “They only come when it’s silent."
In Slovyansk, Mr. Lyakh, the mayor, says growing proximity to the fighting only makes the city more determined to stand firm. His wife is expecting a second child, but she is in western Ukraine with his parents, and he may not see the baby for a while.
“She’ll manage,“ he said. “I’m more needed here. I will stay as long as this city is part of Ukraine."