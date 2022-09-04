Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Two industrialists benefitting from hate, fear in country: Rahul Gandhi at Cong rally. Top updates here

Two industrialists benefitting from hate, fear in country: Rahul Gandhi at Cong rally. Top updates here

Rahul Gandhi
2 min read . 02:42 PM ISTLivemint

  • Slogans of ‘Rahul Gandhi Zindabad’ and ‘Sonia Gandhi Zindabad’ filled the air as thousands of Congress supporters reached the Ramlila Maidan to raise their voice against price rise and unemployment

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Indian National Congress (INC) leader Rahul Gandhi took the on Sunday said that the ‘fear of inflation’ and rising unemployment of the country has resulted in increased hatred among people. The Wayanad MP was speaking at the 'Mehngai par halla bol' rally being held in the national capital. The rally comes ahead of the opposition party's 3,500-km 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, starting September 7, highlighting the issues of price rice and unemployment, and promoting communal harmony.

Rahul and a host of party leaders addressed the rally. Party workers from Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, besides other parts of the country, participated in it. Slogans of ‘Rahul Gandhi Zindabad’ and ‘Sonia Gandhi Zindabad’ filled the air as thousands of Congress supporters reached the Ramlila Maidan to raise their voice against price rise and unemployment.

The Congress leader launched an all out attack on the Modi government at the 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally at Ramlila Maidan, he said the government has shut the path of the Opposition from speaking in Parliament, and the "only way for us is to talk directly to people and tell the truth of the country to people and hear them out".

Here are the updates from Rahul Gandhi's speech 

-'Fear of inflation, unemployment is increasing in country and due to this, hatred is rising; hate weakens the country'

-'Two industrialists benefitting from hate, fear in country, BJP working for their benefit'

-'Three black farm laws' brought in not to help farmers, but to benefit 2-3 industrialists: Rahul Gandhi.

-Country's situation is such that even if it wants, it cannot give jobs to its youth. People facing lots of hardships, and when Oppn tries to raise their voice in Parliament, Modi govt does not allow it'

-Pressure on institutions such as media, judiciary, Election Commission; govt attacking all of them: Rahul Gandhi

-Since BJP govt came at Centre, hatred and anger has been increasing in country'

-'Bharat Jodo Yatra' important as we have to go directly to people and tell them the truth'

-Anyone against Modi is attacked; was made to sit for 55 hrs at Enforcement Directoarte (ED) office but want to tell PM, I am not not scared of your ED'

-BJP-Sangh leaders divide country, deliberately create fear, hatred. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spreading hate, fear in India; our country's enemies will benefit from this.'

-'Two Indias have been created -- one of poor, farmers, unemployed and the other of a few chosen industrialists'

-Congress unites country, removes hate and fear and when this happens country progresses'

-'Constitution is soul of country, every Indian has to work towards saving it otherwise country cannot be saved'

