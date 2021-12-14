Fear of Iran, shrinking US role in Middle East push rivals together

Separately, Qatar is brokering talks between Saudi Arabia and Turkey for a once-unimaginable meeting between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Mr. Erdogan, said people familiar with the efforts, signaling a potential detente in a rift that has divided the region for years. Qatari officials unsuccessfully tried to get the two men together in Doha last week, when they both passed through within a day of each other, and officials are looking for a suitable time and place in the coming weeks, the people said.