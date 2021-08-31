Fed chair race spotlights Powell-Brainard Wall Street rule split

While the chair has the last word in which rules get Fed consideration, Powell has often deferred to the top regulator -- currently Vice Chairman Randal Quarles whose term ends later this year. When serving at the Fed from 2012 to 2018 before taking over as chair, Powell went along with the banking oversight efforts of fellow Governor Daniel Tarullo, who was appointed by President Barack Obama and who led the agency’s supervision of the industry before Quarles arrived.

