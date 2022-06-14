Fed likely to consider 0.75-percentage-point rate rise this week5 min read . Updated: 14 Jun 2022, 05:00 PM IST
Officials had signaled plans to raise interest rates in half-point increments before recent deterioration in data
A string of troubling inflation reports in recent days is likely to lead Federal Reserve officials to consider surprising markets with a larger-than-expected 0.75-percentage-point interest-rate increase at their meeting this week.