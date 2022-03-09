This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Fed liquidity facilities still not showing signs of market stress
1 min read.06:00 PM ISTThe Wall Street Journal
Daily inflows into the central bank’s reverse repo facility, which takes in cash from eligible firms, continue to hang right around the $1.5 trillion mark, consistent with activity over recent weeks
While there are signs of stress in money markets, they aren’t making their way to Federal Reserve liquidity tools. Daily inflows into the central bank’s reverse repo facility, which takes in cash from eligible firms, continue to hang right around the $1.5 trillion mark, consistent with activity over recent weeks. Also, there were no takers once again on Tuesday at the Fed’s Standing Repo Facility, for a tool that offers fast liquidity to eligible financial firms.
