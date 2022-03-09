Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Politics / News /  Fed liquidity facilities still not showing signs of market stress

Fed liquidity facilities still not showing signs of market stress

While there are signs of stress in money markets, they aren’t making their way to Federal Reserve liquidity tools
1 min read . 06:00 PM IST The Wall Street Journal

Daily inflows into the central bank’s reverse repo facility, which takes in cash from eligible firms, continue to hang right around the $1.5 trillion mark, consistent with activity over recent weeks

While there are signs of stress in money markets, they aren’t making their way to Federal Reserve liquidity tools. Daily inflows into the central bank’s reverse repo facility, which takes in cash from eligible firms, continue to hang right around the $1.5 trillion mark, consistent with activity over recent weeks. Also, there were no takers once again on Tuesday at the Fed’s Standing Repo Facility, for a tool that offers fast liquidity to eligible financial firms.

