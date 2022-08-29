Fed plans 2023 launch of long-anticipated faster payments system5 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 06:43 PM IST
‘FedNow’ would compete with private-sector system that some smaller lenders have been reluctant to use
‘FedNow’ would compete with private-sector system that some smaller lenders have been reluctant to use
WASHINGTON : The Federal Reserve is set to launch a long-awaited faster payments system next year, a step that officials say will modernize an outmoded infrastructure and ensure that near-instant payments become widely available.