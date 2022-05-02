Fed prepares double-barreled tightening with bond runoff

The Fed first undertook large-scale bond buying, dubbed “quantitative easing," during and after the 2007-09 financial crisis. At a time when the Fed’s short-term interest rate was near zero, the purchases were designed to stimulate economic growth by lowering long-term interest rates and pushing investors into riskier assets, buoying stocks, corporate bonds and real estate. It stopped expanding its portfolio in 2014, reinvesting the proceeds of maturing securities into new ones, dollar for dollar.