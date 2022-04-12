Fed’s Brainard to take questions on inflation, job market, interest rates

At their meeting last month, Fed officials penciled in another 1.5 percentage points in rate increases this year, which would leave their benchmark rate slightly below 2% by December. Ms. Brainard expected that the asset-portfolio runoff would further remove stimulus beyond those projections so that the Fed would reach a “more neutral position later this year," she said. “The full extent of additional tightening" after that will depend “on how the outlook for inflation and employment evolves."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}