Fed’s Bullard says big rate increases lie ahead for economy

Mr. Bullard’s comments Tuesday followed remarks Monday from Fed chairman Jerome Powell, which were decidedly hawkish and suggested aggressive action from the central bank going forward. “We will take the necessary steps to ensure a return to price stability. In particular, if we conclude that it is appropriate to move more aggressively by raising the federal funds rate by more than 25 basis points at a meeting or meetings, we will do so," Mr. Powell said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}