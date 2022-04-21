Fed’s Powell could seal expectations of half-point rate rise in May

The Fed raised rates from near zero by a quarter-percentage point at its meeting last month, its first rate increase in more than three years. Fed officials including governor Lael Brainard, who is awaiting Senate confirmation to serve as the central bank’s vice chair, have almost unanimously signaled a desire to raise rates expeditiously to a more neutral setting that no longer provides stimulus. New York Fed President John Williams last week said that a half-point rate rise in May was a “very reasonable option."