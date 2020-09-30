Maintaining that all these were facts, he sought to know how all the accused have been exonerated. As a "proud Indian Muslim", he had felt helpless and humiliated when the Babri mosque was demolished in 1992 and he felt the same today, Owaisi said, alleging justice had been denied on the matter since 1950. Terming the CBI court's ruling as "obnoxious," Owaisi said the CBI must appeal against the judgement to protect its independence. He would also urgethe All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) to challenge the 'strange' judgement which rewarded those who created the issue of Ram mandir.