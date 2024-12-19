‘Felt extremely uncomfortable’: BJP’s Nagaland MP says ‘Rahul Gandhi misbehaved with me in loud voice and…’

Amid the ongoing face-off between the BJP and the opposition Congress, after two saffron party MPs suffered injuries on the Parliament premises during a protest over the alleged insult to B R Ambedkar, Bharatiya Janata Party's Nagaland MP, S Phangnon Konyak, has alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi misbehaved with her.

Konyak, a Rajya Sabha MP, has written to the Chairman of the House, alleging misbehaviour by the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

BJP's Nagaland MP, S Phangnon Konyak, writes to RS Chairman In a letter to the Rajya Sabha Chairman, a copy of which was shared by ANI, Konyak said that while participating in a peaceful protest against the atrocities committed by the Congress Party against Baba Sahib Ambedkar, she was deeply hurt by the actions of Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi. “My dignity and self-esteem have been deeply hurt by LoP Rahul Gandhi,” she wrote in the letter

She further explained, “I was standing just below the staircase of Makar Dwaar with a placard in my hand. The security personnel had cordoned off and created a passage to the entrance for the moment of Honourable MPs of other parties. Suddenly, the Leader of Opposition, Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji, along with other party members, came in front of me despite there being a passage created for them."

She further stated, “He misbehaved with me in a loud voice, and his physical proximity to me was so close that I, being a lady member, felt extremely uncomfortable. I stepped aside with heavy heart and denounced my democratic rights but felt that no Member of Parliament should behave this way.”

Further stating that she belongs to the ST community of Nagaland, the MP said, "I am a lady member. My dignity and self-esteem have been deeply hurt by LoP, Shri Rahul Gandhi ji. Therefore, Hon'ble Chairman, sir, I seek your protection.

