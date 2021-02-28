While campaigning, she had to ensure that only the youth or elders of the family sat in her jeep. She had to return home before dusk. She continued to campaign despite the heat of people casting aspersions on her. Being a woman, she had only one privilege—she could enter any house during the campaign and reach out to veiled women. On election day, people were surprised to see that many more women were exercising their franchise than before. That woman could not win the election, but this was the first time since 1952 when the Congress was able to save its deposit due to the kind of participation of these female voters. This was the only silver lining in an otherwise hopeless atmosphere of defeat.

