In the wake of Cyclone Fengal, PM assures Tamil Nadu's CM Stalin of full assistance while the state grapples with heavy rains and school closures. The political climate heats up as Stalin criticizes the Central government for its inaction while relief efforts are mobilized across affected districts.

As Tamil Nadu faces severe flooding and damage caused by Cyclone Fengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin regarding the flood situation in the state. He extended his assurance of providing all necessary assistance to manage the crisis; government sources told LiveMint. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister MK Stalin criticized the Central government for not allowing MPs to discuss the cyclone's impact in Parliament. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"In Parliament, MPs were not allowed to speak about Cyclone Fengal. As part of our responsibility, we are assessing the damages and will send a report. That is our duty and responsibility. It is also their responsibility to respond, but they are refusing to do so. Despite this, we are doing our best," CM Stalin told reporters in Chennai, as reported by ANI.

Meanwhile, Congress MP B Manickam Tagore on Tuesday raised an adjournment motion in Parliament, calling for an urgent allocation of an Emergency Relief Fund for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

On the sixth day of the winter session, Tagore highlighted the loss of lives in Puducherry and widespread devastation across Tamil Nadu, stressing that the scale of destruction demands immediate financial support to restore normalcy and provide much-needed relief. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Cyclone Fengal has tragically claimed 12 lives in Puducherry and caused widespread destruction across Tamil Nadu. Chief Minister MK Stalin has requested 22,000 crore from the NDRF for urgent restoration efforts in Tamil Nadu, and 2500 crore for Puducherry," said Tagore, as reported by ANI.

Meanwhile, all schools and colleges will remain closed in four districts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday due to heavy rainfall from Cyclone Fengal. "All schools in the Nilgiris district will be closed on December 3, 2024, in view of heavy rainfall," announced District Magistrate Lakshmi Bhavya on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted more rain due to the cyclonic storm, soFengal, schools and colleges in Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Puducherry districts will also remain closed on Tuesday.

Only schools will remain shut in other districts, such as Ranipet, Salem, and Tiruvannamalai. Due to the rains, schools in Kallakurichi, Thirukovilur Town, and Krishnagiri, Pechampalli, Uthangarai Taluk will also remain closed.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “Devastating news of Cyclone Fengal in Tamil Nadu. My heartfelt condolences to those who have lost loved ones during this tragedy. My thoughts are also with those whose homes and property have been damaged. I urge all Congress workers in the state to step forward and help the administration in relief efforts wherever possible."

In Villupuram, 407 personnel from 15 teams, including NDRF and SDRF, are engaged in relief work. In Cuddalore, 56 personnel are involved, and a 30-member team is working on rescue operations at the site of a landslide in Tiruvannamalai, with IIT engineers assisting.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin provided an update on the ongoing relief efforts in the aftermath of Cyclone Fengal, which has caused significant flooding and damage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The CM said that 18 rescue teams, totalling 493 members, are actively conducting operations across affected districts. Over 7,700 people are housed in 147 relief camps, where essential supplies like food, water, and medical aid areprovided. The CM also visited the hardest-hit areas of Viluppuram and Kallakurichi to assess the damage and offer support.

Cyclone Fengal landed on November 30, leaving widespread devastation, but rescue teams are continuing efforts to evacuate stranded citizens.