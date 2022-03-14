Fertilizer sops may overshoot target

Mint reported earlier that the war in Europe would impact not just India’s imports of key fertilizers but also domestic production of the commodity because of difficulties in securing ammonia, a key ingredient of commonly-used fertilizer urea. India imports about 30% of its total fertilizer requirements, and about 8% of this comes from Russia and Ukraine. While it seems that the fertilizer bill may go up in the next fiscal, too, the government does not want to revise it in the FY23 budget documents as it would necessitate redoing the entire calculation for FY23. “Besides, there is a possibility that during the course of the year, prices would ease and may meet the budget target," the official said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}