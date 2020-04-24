Earlier this week, Indian ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Pavan Kapoor posted a comment on Twitter that contained a rare warning for Indian nationals in the UAE to remember that India and their host country shared the values of “non-discrimination on any grounds." This followed reports in the Gulf News of how Indian nationals were getting sacked for their alleged Islamophobic social media messages. In an interview to Mint, Kapoor spoke about why he had posted the unusual warning, whether India’s image in the UAE and the larger Arab world had been affected by the social media posts of some individuals and on some recent critical remarks against India by the Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC).

What made you post the message that you did on Monday? What kind of a challenge do these kind of social media posts (the reported Islamophobic ones reported by Gulf News) pose for you?

We had seen a sudden spurt in insensitive messages on social media from around April 15. When I saw honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji’s tweet giving a clear message on how covid-19 should be perceived, I thought it would be useful to retweet that to reinforce the message to Indians in the UAE also.

Has the public perception of India been affected by these posts in the UAE and the wider Arab world? The Twitter post by the Emirati princess seems to show a certain discomfort among the members of the ruling family too. Does this mean the larger India-UAE relationship is affected by these social media posts?

We have a longstanding relationship with the UAE and the wider Arab world. This goes back to hundreds of years, and a significant element of the relationship is our people-to-people understanding and connect. Most people in the UAE understand that some derogatory posts by individuals do not reflect the much larger reality of India, which continues to be a secular democracy, with mutual respect for all religions. I do not expect the larger India-UAE relationship to be affected by a few individual posts.

The OIC too had some critical remarks though many would say that is not unusual but given that its just a year since former foreign minister Sushma Swaraj was in the UAE for the OIC foreign ministers’ meet, the OIC remarks do seem harsh. Your comments?

It is regrettable that the OIC has made such remarks. However, we know that the processes of OIC often work in a way in which an individual member or two, without consultation with others, can influence the Secretariat to issue such statements. I am quite sure that the UAE’s views on India are not reflected in this statement.

Are you reaching out to the Indian community here to sensitise them about the dangers of such posts for themselves as well as the image of India?

At this time of the covid-19 crisis, our focus is on helping the Indian community in dealing with its health and economic impact. We are providing those in need with food, medical assistance in the form of helplines, and also trying to create capacity to isolate those of them who live in clusters despite testing positive. I think my tweet spoke for itself.

Given that oil prices have crashed, what happens to ADNOC’s plans to build the strategic oil reserve? Is that still on track?

Plans to build our strategic oil reserves have been progressing well with the full assistance of the UAE. Infact, we are continuing to work closely with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) to see how we can fill our strategic reserve tanks, using previously contracted amounts of crude oil from them.

What about the UAE’s plans for investment in India in the long term and in the NIIF?

UAE is already the tenth largest FDI investor in India. Infrastructure is one of the key sectors for such investments. The UAE-India Infrastructure Investment Fund aims at attracting around $75 billion into Indian infrastructure, including through the NIIF. Over the last few months, the Government of India has taken some specific measures to facilitate even more investments through the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA). There is clearly a stand-still in the world economy at present, which is affecting all countries, including India and the UAE. However, I am confident that once we recover from this crisis and the economy picks up again, UAE’s investment plans in India will continue to progress.

How is the strategic/security partnership with the UAE progressing?

The UAE is one of our most valued strategic partners. Our comprehensive strategic partnership covers a wide range of areas from trade, investment, defence and security, to energy, food, tourism and culture. Our shared interests in security and defence cooperation are proceeding well. Cooperation in the field of energy has also become one of the pillars in our strategic partnership. Apart from being an important supplier of crude oil and LPG for us, UAE has helped us develop our strategic petroleum reserves. We also see great potential in food security cooperation and UAE entities are expected to invest upto $ 7 billion in India’s food sector as part of the proposed India-UAE food security corridor.