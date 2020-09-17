New Delhi: Many patients in Maharashtra are recovering from the novel coronavirus and the fight is against the infection and not a political one, said Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. Speaking in Rajya Sabha on day four of Parliament’s ongoing monsoon session, he pointed to the number of recoveries in the state.

Raut's statement comes after the comments made by Union Health Minister in which he had cited that the maximum number of infected cases were being reported from Maharashtra.

"My mother and my brother are infected with COVID. Many people in Maharashtra are recovering also. Today, the situation in Dharavi is under control. WHO has appreciated the efforts of BMC. I want to state these facts as some members here were criticising Maharashtra govt yesterday," Raut said in the Rajya Sabha.

"I want to ask the members how did so many people recover? Kya log bhabhi ji ke papad kha karke theek ho gaye? (Did they recover by eating Bhabhiji's papad (snack)? This isn't a political fight but a fight to save the lives of people," he added.

Meanwhile, with a record single-day increase of 97,894 infections, India's COVID-19 tally went over 51 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 40 lakh today, according to the Union Health Ministry data. Maharashtra has 2,97,506 active cases of coronavirus, the highest in the country.





