FIR against AIMIM MLA for verbally abusing SC BJP leader in Hyderabad

An All India Maijilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) legislator from Hyderabad was booked on Saturday under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Protection of Atrocities) Act for allegedly verbally abusing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bangaru Shruti, the daughter of former BJP national president Bangaru Laxman.

The incident is supposed to have taken place on 7 May, when Shruti, who is the BJP’s SC Morcha’s national secretary, visited the house of a minor girl who was raped by an AIMIM worker named Shakeel. In her complaint to the Chaderghat police in Hyderabad, she wrote that after her visit to the victim’s house along with other BJP leaders, Ahmed Bin Balala, sitting AIMIM MLA from the Malakpet seat, had also come to the same area.

The BJP leader’s complaint stated that a video had surfaced subsequently on 7 May wherein Balala allegedly enquired as to who visited the rape victim’s house, and that after coming to know it was her, had allegedly called her “third class waly, Chor Laog" and hence insulted her. “I was put to shock surprise and pain after watching the video," Shruti’s complaint stated, adding that the video went viral on social media, which “deeply hurt" her feelings.

She further alleged that the AIMIM MLA had used those words intentionally “with full knowledge, to humiliate me as I belong to SC (Madiga) Community". The AIMIM has not issued any statement on the FIR so far.

