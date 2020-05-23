FIR against AIMIM MLA for verbally abusing SC BJP leader in Hyderabad

The incident is supposed to have taken place on 7 May, when Shruti, who is the BJP’s SC Morcha’s national secretary, visited the house of a minor girl who was raped by an AIMIM worker named Shakeel. In her complaint to the Chaderghat police in Hyderabad, she wrote that after her visit to the victim’s house along with other BJP leaders, Ahmed Bin Balala, sitting AIMIM MLA from the Malakpet seat, had also come to the same area.