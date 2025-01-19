An FIR has been lodged against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after his recent statement about "fighting Indian state" stirred up a controversy. The case was filed by a person named Monjit Chetia at Guwahati's Pan Bazar Police Station on Sunday, January 19.

Police registered the FIR under Sections 152 and 197(1)d of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), citing ‘acts endangering sovereignty unity and integrity of India', which constitutes a cognisable and non-bailable offence.

What was Rahul Gandhi's statement Rahul Gandhi said “the BJP and RSS have captured every single institution, and we are now fighting the BJP, the RSS, and the Indian State itself”. The Congress leader made the remarks on January 15, during the inauguration of Congress's new headquarters at Kotla Road in Delhi.

What does the FIR against Rahul Gandhi say In his FIR, Monjit Chetia alleged that Rahul Gandhi's statement was a ‘serious threat to public order and national security’. The complainant added in his FIR that Rahul Gandhi attempted "to delegitimise the authority of the State and to portray it as a hostile force, thereby creating a dangerous narrative that could provoke unrest and separatist sentiments,” stated reports.

Chetia further added that Rahul Gandhi's remarks were motivated by frustration over repeated electoral failures, stated multiple reports.

Rahul Gandhi launches ‘White T-shirt movement’ for justice On Sunday, January 19, Rahul Gandhi launched a ‘White T-shirt Movement,’ to protest against injustice and inequality, and urged people to be a part of it.

The leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha stated that PM Modi had turned his backs on the country's poor, and was focused “on enriching only a select few capitalists,” which has led to inequality in India.