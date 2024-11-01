Rishi Sunak made his final appearance at PMQs on October 30, exchanging light-hearted banter with Sir Keir Starmer. Sunak reflected on his career, humorously announcing his move to Yorkshire. The Conservative Party is set for a leadership change following a significant election defeat.

On October 30, former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made his last appearance at Prime Minister’s Questions, engaging in a light-hearted exchange with Sir Keir Starmer. In a show of respect, Starmer expressed gratitude for Sunak's service to the nation and extended best wishes to his family for the future. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rishi Sunak bid farewell as the UK opposition leader in Parliament, highlighting his career's key moments, such as becoming the first PM of Indian heritage during Diwali. He humorously confirmed his plans to move to Yorkshire, following the Conservative Party's recent election defeat.

During the banter, Rishi Sunak informed that he would now be residing in Yorkshire, and engage in the “coast to coast walk". Sunak further added, “Can I ask the prime minister that the coast to coast does indeed become Britain's greatest national trail. In preparation for my return to the backbenches would he meet with me to discuss it". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To this PM Starmer replied, “I thought he (Sunak) was about to ask me to join him on the walk but I certainly will meet him".

The Speaker of the House noted that this session marked Rishi Sunak’s final contribution at PMQs, with a new leader for the Conservative Party set to be announced on November 2.

Talking on residing in Yorkshire, Sunak said, “I'm happy to confirm reports that I will now be spending more time in the greatest place on Earth where the scenery is worthy the scenery is indeed worthy of a movie set and everyone is a character that's right Mr Speaker if anyone needs me I will be in Yorkshire so and as and as an adopted yorkman I'm particularly looking forward to doing the coast to coast walk that runs through my constituency". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the exchange, Prime Minister Starmer acknowledged Sunak’s “decency" and also offered warm wishes for his family's future.

As the Conservative Party prepares for a significant leadership change following a dismal election result, voting concluded on Thursday in a contest that has spanned several months. The announcement of the new leader will occur on Saturday. The two candidates vying for the position are Kemi Badenoch and Robert Jenrick, both of whom have indicated that the race is tightly contested, though reliable polling data remains unavailable.

The Conservative Party, which previously boasted a membership of around 172,000 in 2022, has not disclosed current figures. Historically, its membership has been characterised as disproportionately affluent, older, and predominantly white males. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This leadership selection follows a catastrophic election outcome in July, during which the Conservatives suffered their worst defeat since 1832, losing over 200 seats and leaving them with a mere 121.