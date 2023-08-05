‘First kill Sikhs, then loot’: Eyewitness account of Jagdish Tytler during 1984 riots, reveals CBI chargesheet2 min read 05 Aug 2023, 08:27 PM IST
The chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case has detailed an eyewitness account who alleged Congress leader incited the mob to commit acts of violence, including killing Sikhs and looting their shops
Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday accepted Congress leader Jagdish Tytler's bail bond after granting him bail on Friday in matters relating to charges of instigating violence and murder of Sikhs in 1984.
