First meeting under India-US Strategic Trade Dialogue scheduled for May3 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 06:31 PM IST
The Dialogue aims to address export controls, explore ways of enhancing high technology commerce, and facilitate technology transfers.
New Delhi: India and the United States plan to hold their first meeting in May under the recently established Strategic Trade Dialogue, according to Thea Rozman Kendler, a senior official in America’s Commerce Department.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×