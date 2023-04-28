First meeting under India-US Strategic Trade Dialogue scheduled for May

“China’s a difficult question because, they have this military civil fusion strategy, which makes it very difficult for Indian companies and US companies to know their end users, We ask the companies to do due diligence. If you don’t know whether the government is going to take over a technology, if you don’t know whether the entity you’re shipping to is sharing that commercial technology with a military actor, it’s really difficult for industry and we want to make sure that we’re providing the best advice we can," Kendler added.