‘First priority will be…’: AAP appoints Saurabh Bharadwaj as chief of party’s Delhi unit

After losing its home turf, Delhi, in the Assembly elections last month, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced a major organisational reshuffle on Friday.

Former minister Saurabh Bharadwaj was appointed as the new president of the Delhi unit, replacing Gopal Rai, while senior leader Manish Sisodia was made the in-charge for Punjab, the only state where AAP is currently in power, as reported by PTI.

These decisions were made during a meeting of the party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC) at party supremo Arvind Kejriwal's residence. After being appointed Delhi AAP president, Saurabh Bharadwaj, "...Our first priority will be to expand the party organisation. Elections will come and go..."

“Even after using the police and Election Commission, there is still half of the population of Delhi which has voted for us and sitting in houses, so we need to take care of them. Also, people who voted for BJP thinking they will get ₹2,500, gas cylinder, we need to take care of them too,” Bharadwaj said.

He also said that the AAP leaders stand with the Delhi government and other MLAs, urging them getting "complete respect" from officers.

On Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma's comment, he said, “AAP stands with Delhi MLAs and Delhi government. When PWD Minister Parvesh Verma goes for inspections, PWD secretary is not with him. I believe an elected govt should get complete respect. We stand on this principle. The officers will have to listen to elected representatives.”

Announcing the changes, AAP General Secretary (Organisation) Sandeep Pathak stated that Gopal Rai has been given charge of Gujarat, where the party aims to expand its presence. Pathak, a Rajya Sabha MP, has been appointed in charge of the AAP's Chhattisgarh unit, while Pankaj Gupta will lead the party's Goa chapter. Additionally, Mehraj Malik has been named the new chief of the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit.

The meeting also discussed the "unfulfilled" promises made by the BJP in Delhi, including giving monthly financial assistance of ₹2,500 and free LPG cylinders to women, Pathak said.

(With inputs from agencies)