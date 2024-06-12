President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on June 27 to outline the new government's roadmap. Prime Minister Modi will introduce his council of ministers after the address.

First session of 18th Lok Sabha will begin on June 24 and conclude on July 3, according to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Posting on social media site X (formerly known as Twitter) on June 12, Rijiju said the session will see the newly elected leaders taking oath or making affirmation of their membership of the Lok Sabha and electing the Speaker of the House, address by the President and discussion thereon.

Further, the 264th session of Rajya Sabha will commence on June 27 and conclude on June 3, Rijiju added.

Lok Sabha Proceedings President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on June 27 and is likely to outline the new government's roadmap for the next five years.

Prime Minister Modi is expected to introduce his council of ministers to Parliament after the President's address on June 27, according to a PTI report.

The debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address is expected to see an aggressive INDIA bloc opposition trying to corner the NDA government on various issues. The prime minister will respond to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in both the Houses of Parliament.

Recap of the Previous Parliament Sessions The 17th Lok Sabha session, also known as the Budget Session was between January 31 to February 10. The Lok Sabha saw 274 sittings in which 202 Bills were introduced and 222 bills were passed.

Further, the Rajya Sabha had 271 sittings, in which 31 Bills were introduced and 220 bills were passed.

Combined, both Houses of Parliament turned a total of 221 Bills into Acts, during the 17th Lok Sabha term.

Among the important issues conducted included the abrogation of certain provisions from Article 370 and Presidential Orders thereunder for ensuring equal opportunities to all sections of Society in Jammu & Kashmir, as per an ANI report. This restored applicability of the provisions of the Constitution of India and all socio-economic legislations thereby ensuring rule of law and equity.

Further, the State of Jammu & Kashmir was reorganized with the formation of two Union Territories as — Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. This was done to ensure better administration and for curbing terrorism, the ANI report added.

Also, three landmark Bills relating to the criminal justice system to ensure victim-centric justice were passed by both the Houses of Parliament. These were namely — the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023; the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023; and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023.

Each of these respectively replaced the Indian Penal Code, 1860; the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973; and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

