First-hand account: A visit to ‘Phatak’, Mukhtar Ansari’s family home in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur
Mohammadabad town in Ghazipur is known to rest of India for ‘Phatak’ – the sprawling home of the Ansaris, the family of the gangster-turned politician Mukhtar Ansari, who died of a cardiac arrest on March 28.
A drive of 100 kilometres from Varanasi along National Highway-31, followed by narrow alleys, leads to Mohammadabad - a bustling town in Ghazipur district of eastern Uttar Pradesh.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message