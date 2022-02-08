Five BJP, 6 Congress MPs among 19 Rajya Sabha members to retire in April

This will bring down Congress' tally to 28 from 34 in Rajya Sabha while BJP's tally will come down to 92 from 97

As many as five Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs and four congress MPs will be among 19 members of Rajya Sabha to retire in April. This will bring down Congress' tally to 28 from 34 in Rajya Sabha while BJP's tally will come down to 92 from 97. At the moment, BJP is the single largest party in the 245-member House that presently has 237 members. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication, Congress lawmakers Anand Sharma, former defence minister AK Antony, Partap Singh Bajwa, Shamsher Singh Dullo (Punjab), Ripun Bora, and Ranee Narah (Assam) are set to retire from the Upper House of the Parliament this year.

From the BJPs side, Subramaniam Swamy, actor-turned-politician Roopa Ganguly, journalist Swapan Dasgupta, and actor Suresh Gopi will be retiring from the Rajya Sabha. Boxer Mary Kom and economist Narendra Jadhav are the other nominated members due to retire. The term of BJP's Shwait Malik (Punjab) is also ending.

Other lawmakers that will be retiring in April are--Loktantrik Janta Dal’s MV Shreyams Kumar (Kerala), Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, Naresh Gujral of Shiromani Akali Dal from Punjab, Communist Party of India’s K Soma Prasad (Kerala), and Jharna Das Baidya (Tripura). According to the daily, there will be five vacancies from Rajya Sabha in the House.

