Five reasons why TMC rebels merged with NCPI: ‘To create political space outside Mamata's control’

The Trinamool Congress's decision to join an obscure political party appeared puzzling at first, but soon, it was seen as a tactical move to buy time before the group seeks the “real TMC” stamp.

Political observers believe it's a careful move to bypass legalities while also making political calculations, news agency PTI reported.

The rebel TMC MPs' decision to merge with the lesser-known, Tripura-based Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) came amid the biggest crisis to have hit the Trinamool Congress since its formation in 1998.

Here's why merging with NCPI provides TMC rebels a safe place to be in

1. For the rebels, obscurity was not a liability. It was the strategy. The 20 rebel Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MPs did not take the familiar route travelled by the majority of defectors from various political parties over the past decade — join the BJP. Instead, they chose the NCPI, an obscure Tripura-based registered unrecognised political party.

The NCPI's political insignificance may well have been its biggest asset. As per PTI, the choice of NCPI appears to offer something the BJP could not — a legally safer route out of the TMC while preserving their collective strength in Parliament, and allowing the BJP to benefit from their support without immediately inducting them.

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2. A ‘legal advice’ CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty believes the move reflects lessons drawn from the parallel rebellion inside the West Bengal Assembly.

"This is less of a political merger than a legal device," he said, arguing that the Lok Sabha rebels seem keen to avoid the complications that followed the TMC split in the Assembly.

3. It provided ‘legitimacy’ The rebels' original plan was simpler: walk out of the TMC parliamentary party with two-thirds MPs, constitute a separate group in Parliament and support the BJP-led NDA, sources told PTI.

But parliamentary rules left little room for such an arrangement. Faced with that legal hurdle, they turned to the NCPI, which offered what a standalone rebel bloc could not: legitimacy.

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A senior rebel MP said the decision was driven by "practical considerations rather than ideology".

"We wanted to move collectively and create a political space outside Mamata Banerjee's control without triggering unnecessary procedural hurdles. The NCPI route offered a workable parliamentary solution," he was quoted by PTI as saying.

4. Detach parliamentary wing from Mamata's control For the rebels, capturing the party may have been an impossible objective. Securing control over a sizeable bloc of MPs was not, PTI reported.

In the West Bengal Assembly, dissident legislators sought to project themselves as the authentic voice of the TMC. They elected their own leader and challenged the authority of the party's official leadership. The result was immediate litigation and competing claims over legitimacy.

In contrast, the Lok Sabha rebels have consciously stayed away from that battlefield. They are not claiming to be the “real” TMC. Nor are they attempting to seize the party's organisation, symbol or institutional structure.

Instead, they appear to have accepted that the organisational TMC would remain under Mamata Banerjee's control, while seeking to detach the parliamentary wing from her control.

Meanwhile, TMC leader Sougata Roy dismissed the significance of the development, insisting that the party's strength remained intact.

"Some MPs may leave, but the Trinamool Congress belongs to Mamata Banerjee. The organisation, the workers, and the people remain with her. Those who think they can weaken the party by changing labels are mistaken," Roy told PTI.

5. Benefit to the BJP “It is easier for the BJP to work with them [rebels] as allies for now than absorb them immediately into the organisation,” political analyst Biswanath Chakraborty told PTI.

The rebels' consultations have largely focused on senior BJP leaders, with several key meetings held at the residence of Union minister Bhupender Yadav.

Yet the BJP has displayed little enthusiasm for an immediate mass induction. That restraint reflects West Bengal's political realities.

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Many among the rebels spent years attacking the BJP and contesting elections against it.

While their support in Parliament strengthens the NDA's legislative position, their wholesale induction could create friction within the BJP's West Bengal unit, where local leaders have built their politics in opposition to them.