Five things to watch for in these Assembly polls
Summary
- Beyond who will form the government, here are five narratives to follow in the big state election of 2023.
On Tuesday morning, voting for the state assemblies of Mizoram and Chhattisgarh will kick off a month-long cycle that will decide the next government in five states. While government formation remains the ultimate objective of these state elections, as always, this round is woven together by multiple narratives. Some pertain to these state elections. Some pertain to the broader cut and thrust of Indian politics, and its shifting lines that will lead to the national elections scheduled for the middle of 2024. Here are five narratives to watch for in this round of elections.