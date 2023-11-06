Five things to watch for in these Assembly polls

A common thread across the five states is the high voter turnout. It’s been rising for a few elections now. In 2018, voter turnout in these five states ranged between 74% (Telangana) and 82% (Mizoram). To put this in context, the voter turnout was 63% in the 2020 Delhi election and 61% in the 2019 Maharashtra election. A high turnout is something that incumbents tend to be wary of, especially if they have been in power for long, as is the case with the BRS in Telangana and, for all practical purposes, the BJP in Madhya Pradesh.