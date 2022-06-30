Flying coach can be uncomfortable, but flat beds are coming4 min read . Updated: 30 Jun 2022, 05:44 PM IST
Air New Zealand plans to install sleep pods that passengers can book for four hours on ultralong-haul flights from 2024
SYDNEY : Airline passengers traveling long haul have gotten accustomed to an uncomfortable night’s sleep in economy class. One carrier thinks it has the answer.