FM Nirmala Sitharaman has no money to contest Lok Sabha polls: Here's how much it costs to fight elections in India
For a Lok Sabha seat, a candidate can spend not more than ₹95 lakh for bigger constituencies with more voters, and up to ₹75 lakh for smaller constituencies. The limit for assembly constituencies is ₹40 lakh for a bigger seat and ₹20 lakh for a seat with a smaller size and fewer voters.
Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has declined BJP President JP Nadda’s offer to contest Lok Sabha polls. Wonder why? Because the country’s finance minister says she does not have ‘that kind’ of money to fight elections.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message