FM Sitharaman says Modi govt will soon present white paper on economic mismanagement under UPA: ‘We lost 10 glorious…’
The government is likely to table a White Paper on the state of the Indian economy before and after 2014, comparing the Congress-led UPA government's performance with the current government's.
To bring forth the situation of economic mismanagement before 2014 during the Congress-led UPA government, the Modi government is likely to table a White Paper in the parliament next week.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message