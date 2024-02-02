To bring forth the situation of economic mismanagement before 2014 during the Congress-led UPA government, the Modi government is likely to table a White Paper in the parliament next week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In her interim budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the central government would release a ‘White Paper’ comparing the state of the Indian economy before and after 2014.

The white paper is expected to be presented at the parliament next week, a senior government official told PTI. In an interaction with Network 18, FM Sitharaman said that the white paper will focus on the mismanagement of the economy during the previous regime. It will also talk about the impact of positive steps that could have been taken at that time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We lost 10 glorious years... Every area of the economy was ridden by problems from banks to minerals," Network 18 quoted FM Sitharaman.

"It is now appropriate to look at where we were then till 2014 and where we are now, only to draw lessons from the mismanagement of those years. The government will lay a White Paper on the table of the House," announced Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman while presenting the interim Budget for the next financial year on Thursday.

During her Budget speech, the Finance Minister said that the responsibility of the Modi government to mend the economy step-by-step and to put the governance systems in order was enormous. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The economy got a new vigour. The fruits of development started reaching the people at scale. The country got a new sense of purpose and hope. Naturally, the people blessed the government with a bigger mandate (2019)," she said.

"The government did that successfully following our strong belief of 'nation-first'," Sitharaman added.

The Budget session of Parliament began on Wednesday. It will be the last session of the parliament of the 17th Lok Sabha before the General Elections in the coming months. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

