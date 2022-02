A special CBI court in Ranchi will hear arguments on the quantum of sentence for the convicts, including RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in the fifth fodder scam case today.

Ranchi | CBI court to pronounce the quantum of sentence for Lalu Yadav and other convicts in the fifth fodder scam case today pic.twitter.com/oS1pYMlFSY — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2022

A special CBI court on 15 February convicted RJD supremo and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad in the ₹139.5 crore Doranda treasury embezzlement case, the fifth and final case against him in the fodder scam. Soon after the conviction, the ailing 73-year-old politician was shifted to Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi and then he was admitted to the state-run Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

Prasad had earlier been sentenced to 14 years in jail in four other fodder scam cases.

