Fodder scam: CBI court to pronounce quantum of sentence for Lalu Yadav, others

A special CBI court on 15 February convicted RJD supremo and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad in the ₹139.5 crore Doranda treasury embezzlement case, the fifth and final case against him in the fodder scam. Soon after the conviction, the ailing 73-year-old politician was shifted to Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi and then he was admitted to the state-run Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

