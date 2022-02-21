Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Politics / News /  Fodder scam: CBI court to pronounce quantum of sentence for Lalu Yadav, others

Fodder scam: CBI court to pronounce quantum of sentence for Lalu Yadav, others

Lalu Yadav had earlier been sentenced to 14 years in jail in four other fodder scam cases.
1 min read . 09:14 AM IST Livemint

A special CBI court in Ranchi will hear arguments on the quantum of sentence for the convicts, including RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in the fifth fodder scam case today

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A special CBI court in Ranchi will hear arguments on the quantum of sentence for the convicts, including RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in the fifth fodder scam case today. 

A special CBI court in Ranchi will hear arguments on the quantum of sentence for the convicts, including RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in the fifth fodder scam case today. 

 

 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

A special CBI court on 15 February convicted RJD supremo and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad in the 139.5 crore Doranda treasury embezzlement case, the fifth and final case against him in the fodder scam. Soon after the conviction, the ailing 73-year-old politician was shifted to Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi and then he was admitted to the state-run Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

Prasad had earlier been sentenced to 14 years in jail in four other fodder scam cases.

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!