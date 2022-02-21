Fodder scam: CBI court to pronounce quantum of sentence for Lalu Yadav, others

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A special CBI court on 15 February convicted RJD supremo and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad in the ₹139.5 crore Doranda treasury embezzlement case, the fifth and final case against him in the fodder scam. Soon after the conviction, the ailing 73-year-old politician was shifted to Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi and then he was admitted to the state-run Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).
Prasad had earlier been sentenced to 14 years in jail in four other fodder scam cases.